Pune: PMC Cracks Down On Unlawful Baner Terrace Hotel

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

Pune: In a recent development, authorities from the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Construction Development Department, in collaboration with police personnel, conducted a crackdown on an illegally operating terrace hotel in Baner.

This action comes in response to a series of fire incidents that occurred in terrace hotels in Pune and Mumbai a few months ago.

The PMC's Construction Development Department has been actively pursuing illegal terrace hotels in the Baner and Balewadi areas. The Encroachment and Construction Development Departments have issued notices to unauthorised terrace hotel operators in Baner and subsequently carried out enforcement actions.

The operation resulted in the vacation of approximately 8,300 square feet of space. This concerted effort was executed under the guidance of PMC's Superintending Engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh and Construction Department Zone No.3 Executive Engineer Shrikant Vydande. The team conducting the operation included Deputy Engineer Nivritti Utale and Junior Engineers Sandeep Chabukswar and Ajit Sanas.

