Pune: PMC Concludes 'Majhi Mati Majha Desh' Campaign |

The Pune Municipal Corporation's 'Majhi Mati Majha Desh' campaign reached its conclusion in the presence of State Minister of Higher and Technical Education and Pune District Guardian Minister, Chandrakant Patil on Sunday.

Patil, in a poignant ceremony at Shahid Balveer Shirishkumar Vidyalaya, unveiled a plaque and honoured the families of freedom fighters and martyred soldiers. Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Dr Kunal Khemnar, Vikas Dhakne, Special Task Officer Rajendra Muthe, and other dignitaries graced the event.

During this gathering, Patil emphasized the importance of instilling pride in the hearts of citizens for their country and effectively presenting India's rich history to the world. He underscored that showcasing the nation's glory, history, culture, and traditions and raising awareness among citizens is pivotal for national unity. Hence, the nationwide 'Majhi Mati Majha Desh' initiative was initiated, he added.

The Guardian Minister stressed the need to remember and honor those who contributed to the country's freedom struggle and to pass on the legacy of the freedom movement to the younger generation. He commended PMC's efforts in organizing the 'Majhi Mati Maja Desh' initiative as a tribute to the land that nurtured patriots who sacrificed everything for the nation.

Commissioner Vikram Kumar provided insights into the programs conducted by the Municipal Corporation as part of the 'Majhi Mati Majha Desh' initiative. He revealed that 33,000 citizens took the Panchprana oath, and 11,000 trees were planted across various wards.

The event witnessed the unveiling of a poster showcasing the initiatives under the 'Majhi Mati Maja Desh' campaign, followed by the Panchprana oath. Freedom fighters, brave soldiers, and their families received heartfelt felicitations from Guardian Minister Patil.

Subsequently, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil conducted the online draw for the Pune Municipal Corporation's 2023-24 lottery scheme, designed to incentivize timely income tax payments.

Before concluding, Guardian Minister Patil inaugurated the Amrit Vatike at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan and participated in the worship of the Amrit Kalash. The Commissioner, Vikram Kumar, presented the Amrit Kalash to the Guardian Minister. Seventy-five environmentally friendly saplings, including Bakul, Sonchafa, Kanchan, Tamhan, and Bahava, were planted in the Amrit garden, an initiative lauded by Guardian Minister Patil for its ecological significance.