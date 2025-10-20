 Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Inspects Balbharati-Paud Phata Road; Calls For Early Environmental Clearance & Massive Tree Plantation Drive
Naval Kishore Ram instructed officials to immediately apply for Environmental Clearance (EC) and to complete the process without delay. He also directed that large-scale plantation of trees should be undertaken along the road stretch

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Inspects Balbharati–Paud Phata Road; Calls For Early Environmental Clearance & Massive Tree Plantation Drive

The Pune Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, on Sunday inspected the Balbharati-Paud Phata Road along with senior officials of the Road Department.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the road alignment and examined the overall condition of the site. He also gathered information about the portions of the road where elevated construction is planned.

Chief Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, Superintending Engineer Abhijit Ambekar, Executive Engineer Purushottam Bhutada, Deputy Engineer Shailesh Wagholekar, Chief Garden Superintendent Ashok Ghorpade, and Ward Officer Vijay Naykal were present during the inspection.

The Commissioner instructed officials to immediately apply for Environmental Clearance (EC) and to complete the process without delay. He also directed that large-scale plantation of trees should be undertaken along the road stretch.

The PMC Commissioner planted a tree, formally launching the tree plantation campaign. Following this, other officials also participated in the plantation drive and assured to continue planting trees in large numbers.

The Commissioner highlighted that the importance of planting native and rare tree species will not only enhance greenery but also help maintain ecological balance.

Stressing the need to address traffic congestion on existing routes, he said that work on the Balbharati–Paud Road must be taken up on priority to improve road connectivity and ensure smooth traffic movement in the area.

