Pune: PMC Collects 167 Tonnes Of Waste After Ganpati Visarjan

In collaboration with various social organisations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) successfully implemented eco-friendly measures for this year’s Ganeshotsav, ensuring smooth idol immersions and effective waste management.

As part of its preparations, PMC set up 45 artificial tanks across 15 regional offices, where 1,01,281 Ganesh idols were immersed. In addition, 516 iron tanks at 255 locations immersed 2,82,604 idols. Citizens were encouraged to avoid immersing idols in natural water bodies, with awareness campaigns conducted to promote eco-friendly practices and idol donations. Consequently, 239 idol collection centres were established across the city, resulting in 1,76,067 idols being donated.

To further enhance eco-friendliness, PMC collected 7,06,478 kilograms of sacred offerings (nirmalya), which included only biodegradable materials such as flowers, garlands, and leaves. Citizens were urged not to mix plastic, thermocol, cloth, or food items in the nirmalya, which will later be converted into compost and will be distributed to farmers.

In a concerted effort to ensure the respectful re-immersion of the collected idols, PMC organised the process at the Wagholi. Lifeguards were appointed by the Nagar Road-Wadgaonsheri regional office, while security guards were deployed by the Security Department. Vehicles were provided by the Motor Vehicle Department to assist in the transportation of idols. Authorities, including the District Collector, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and the Pune Rural Police, were kept informed about these arrangements.

The cleanliness drive during the Ganeshotsav period involved 3,970 sanitation workers who cleaned main roads, procession routes, open plots, and riverbanks. The drive resulted in the collection of 167 tonnes of waste and 3.5 tonnes of discarded footwear.

PMC, alongside social organizations like Swachh Pune Seva Sahakari Sanstha and ECOEXIST, are also focussing on recycling efforts. Post-immersion, clay from the idols were collected for reuse, ensuring sustainability in future celebrations. The fire brigade and disaster management teams were on standby throughout the festival to ensure safety at key immersion sites.

“As part of the festival arrangements, PMC also made 400 mobile toilets available across the city, enhancing the convenience for participants and devotees. The eco-friendly initiatives taken by PMC, along with its meticulous planning, reflect the city’s commitment to celebrating Ganeshotsav with respect for both tradition and the environment,” said Sandip Kadam, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department, PMC.