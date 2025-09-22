Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Flyers Rejoice As Navi Mumbai Airport Offers A Closer, Faster Alternative For International Travel

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Flyers Rejoice As Navi Mumbai Airport Offers A Closer, Faster Alternative | Representative Image, File

The much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is creating excitement among travel enthusiasts as its September 30 opening date approaches. With its lotus-inspired design and expansive terminal facilities, the airport promises to offer residents of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad a more convenient alternative to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Reduced Travel Time

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Rahul Jadhav, a resident of Dange Chowk, said, “It usually takes around 4 hours to reach Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while it takes around 2.5 hours to reach NMIA, so it will definitely cut the travel time and add as an alternative option.”

“Suppose for long haul flights to Europe, which cannot operate from Pune’s Lohegaon airport due to shorter runway, other options were Delhi or Bangalore, but now we can access NMIA as its easy to access from Pimpri-Chinchwad through the Pune-Mumbai Express way and also takes more or less the same time to travel from Pimpri Chinchwad,” said Shubham Doiphode, a resident of Dehuroad.

Phased Operations

Reportedly, the first phase of NMIA is around 94 per cent complete and initially, the operations will start with 60 flights a day. It will further increase to 300 flights per day within six months.

Whereas the airport is designed to cater to 2 crore passengers annually in Phase 1. It is expected that NMIA will handle up to 9 crore passengers a year after the dual runways are completed and all four terminals are put into operation.

K Shambhavi, a resident of Nigdi, said, “We currently witness frequent flight delays and cancellations too at Pune as well as Mumbai city airport. So after NMIA gets operational, it will cater to some additional capacity and may help reduce delays.”

Beneficial for Industries & Exporters

Pune’s Lohegaon airport lacks the capacity for larger cargo planes, which will now be solved after the inauguration of NMIA.

Speaking to FPJ, Industrialist Vinay Sawant, a resident of Bhosari, said, “There are many industries and MNCs located in Bhosari, Talegaon and Chakan MIDC, and we are visited by many foreign clients, while the nearest International airport is that of Mumbai, so NMIA will now be a preferred choice and will save a lot of time.”

Moreover, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is also poised to help the exporters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“There are many farmers who export fruits and vegetables abroad. For larger consignments, they need to pack early, and it becomes difficult in cases of products with shorter shelf lives. So the Navi Mumbai International Airport will help in reducing the logistics cost as the travel distance and time required will be reduced considerably,” said Mahesh Yelwande, a resident of Nighoje.

Taking care of the hassle-free connectivity, the state government is planning to have bus, metro and rail services that connect with Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will also have a dedicated bus service that will connect Pune, Dadar, Vashi, and Panvel to Navi Mumbai International Airport.

NMIA spans about 1,160 hectares and has been built in phases with a 47-MV solar power capacity source.