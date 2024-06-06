Pune: Petrol Dealers Association Empowers Three Girls Through Marriage Support Program

Petrol Dealers Association Empowers Three Girls Through Marriage Support Program |

With a strong sense of social responsibility, the Pune Petrol Dealers Association has extended support to poor, orphaned, and disadvantaged girls in society. The association facilitated the marriages of three underprivileged girls. This initiative by the Pune Petrol Dealers Association has gained wide appreciation.

Goodwill India, a social organisation active for the past twelve years, assists poor girls through its Kanyaratna Vivah Aid Yojana. Under this scheme, girls receive essential items such as pottery, sarees, and chappals for their weddings, alleviating some of the financial burdens on their families. Numerous philanthropic individuals and organisations contribute to this cause.

800 weddings supported till now

Reflecting this spirit of generosity and social awareness, members of the Petrol Dealers Association Pune – Saloni Shelar (Ahire Village), Rohini Dagde (Dhanori Road), and Anisha Chandilkar (Lavale) – have made significant contributions to support three needy girls. To date, the organisation has facilitated over 800 weddings for girls. Additionally, they donate clothes, provide free food to ashram schools, and have created employment opportunities for over 80 women.

Panama Foundation President Sameer Ladkat, Mansil Dakat, Petrol Dealers Association Pune President Dhruv Ruparel, and Working Committee Members Sujata Shah, Sunil Shinde, Amar Renuse, Bhagyaendrasinh Chudasama, and Jonathan DeMello were present at the event.