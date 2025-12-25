VIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Video Screengrab

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday (December 25) as thousands of revellers hit the road due to the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Heavy vehicular movement led to long queues at key bottlenecks, causing delays of several hours.

Visuals from the spot showed cars, buses and trucks crawling bumper-to-bumper, with commuters expressing frustration over the slow movement.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on the microblogging site and wrote, “Huge traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway since morning. Avoid unnecessary travel on the highway.”

A user commented, “Every weekend, long weekend or year-end, the situation is the same. Surprising that people still haven’t learned their lesson.”

Another user wrote, “Anything new in this? Trucks and buses keep using the middle and right-most lanes, causing traffic snarls like these. I avoid going to Pune by road due to this very reason.”

“Even after 70+ years of independence, the Maharashtra government hasn’t developed a tourist spot except Lonavala and Alibaug near Mumbai,” a third user complained.

“Collect ₹100 from every truck driver. Trucks ply on all three lanes. That is why there is a traffic jam. Make trucks ply on a single lane, and there won’t be any traffic jam at all,” a fourth user suggested.

