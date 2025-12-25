 VIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway

VIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A user wrote, “Anything new in this? Trucks and buses keep using the middle and right-most lanes, causing traffic snarls like these. I avoid going to Pune by road due to this very reason.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Video Screengrab

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday (December 25) as thousands of revellers hit the road due to the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Heavy vehicular movement led to long queues at key bottlenecks, causing delays of several hours.

Visuals from the spot showed cars, buses and trucks crawling bumper-to-bumper, with commuters expressing frustration over the slow movement.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on the microblogging site and wrote, “Huge traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway since morning. Avoid unnecessary travel on the highway.”

FPJ Shorts
India Successfully Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arighat In Bay Of Bengal; How Can It Be Game-Changer For Navy - Key Features
India Successfully Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arighat In Bay Of Bengal; How Can It Be Game-Changer For Navy - Key Features
'I Have Lost A Small Part Of Myself': Jamie Lever Announces A Break; Is It Because Of Social Media Backlash For Trolling Tanya Mittal?
'I Have Lost A Small Part Of Myself': Jamie Lever Announces A Break; Is It Because Of Social Media Backlash For Trolling Tanya Mittal?
Bollywood Christmas 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others Celebrate In Cosy Pyjamas & Sparkling Decor
Bollywood Christmas 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others Celebrate In Cosy Pyjamas & Sparkling Decor
After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family Reunion In Pune
After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family Reunion In Pune
Read Also
Pune: Will Prashant Jagtap Join Congress Or Shiv Sena (UBT)? Political Circles Abuzz After NCP-SP...
article-image

A user commented, “Every weekend, long weekend or year-end, the situation is the same. Surprising that people still haven’t learned their lesson.”

Another user wrote, “Anything new in this? Trucks and buses keep using the middle and right-most lanes, causing traffic snarls like these. I avoid going to Pune by road due to this very reason.”

“Even after 70+ years of independence, the Maharashtra government hasn’t developed a tourist spot except Lonavala and Alibaug near Mumbai,” a third user complained.

Read Also
As Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Flight Ops, Pune Awaits Its Turn With Purandar Airport
article-image

“Collect ₹100 from every truck driver. Trucks ply on all three lanes. That is why there is a traffic jam. Make trucks ply on a single lane, and there won’t be any traffic jam at all,” a fourth user suggested.

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway

VIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway

After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family...

After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family...

Pune Municipal Elections: AAP's Dhananjay Benkar Only Candidate To File Nomination So Far

Pune Municipal Elections: AAP's Dhananjay Benkar Only Candidate To File Nomination So Far

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Launches Heartfelt ‘Dear Mom & Dad, Please Vote’ School Campaign Ahead Of...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Launches Heartfelt ‘Dear Mom & Dad, Please Vote’ School Campaign Ahead Of...

As Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Flight Ops, Pune Awaits Its Turn With Purandar Airport

As Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Flight Ops, Pune Awaits Its Turn With Purandar Airport