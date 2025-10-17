 Pune People's Co-op Bank Elects Shridhar Gaikwad As Chairman, Bipin Kumar Shah As Vice Chairman
Pune People's Co-op Bank Elects Shridhar Gaikwad As Chairman, Bipin Kumar Shah As Vice Chairman

Pune People's Co-op. Bank is one of the leading multistate co-operative banks in the state of Maharashtra, and in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the bank has crossed the mark of total business of Rs. 2706 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
In the meeting of the Honourable Board of Directors held on October 15 under the chairmanship of CA Janardan Randive, Senior Director and Former Chairman of Pune People's Co-operative Bank Ltd., Pune, Shridhar Gaikwad was unanimously elected as the Chairman and Bipin Kumar Shah as the Vice Chairman for the year 2025-26.

This includes deposits of Rs. 1633 crore, loans of Rs. 1073 crore. The bank's net NPA percentage is 0%, CD ratio is 65.70%, CRAR is 15.59%, net profit is Rs. 17.46 crore, while the business per employee is Rs. 12.08 crore and dividend is paid to the members at the rate of 15.00% for the reporting year, informed the newly elected Chairman, Shri Shridhar Gaikwad.

Security, transparent transactions and customer interest are the three pillars of the bank, and the bank has been moving forward successfully for the last 74 years with 23 branches. The Chairman stated that the bank's target is to increase its total business to Rs. 3000 crore by the end of the current year.

