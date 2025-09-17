Pune: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Fire Drill At Five-Star Hotel In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad (PHOTOS) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Fire Department conducted a comprehensive mock fire drill on Tuesday at a five-star hotel in Wakad to strengthen preparedness for fire emergencies. The exercise aimed to demonstrate safe evacuation techniques for hotel staff and guests in case of a fire or other emergencies.

The drill was carried out under the guidance of Acting Fire Officer Vijay Ghuge, following instructions from Assistant Commissioner (Fire) Umesh Dhakne and Deputy Fire Officer Rishikant Chipade. Fire department officials, permanent staff, and trainee firemen actively participated in the exercise, along with the hotel’s management team and employees who attended in large numbers.

The session covered critical aspects of fire safety, including the dangers of smoke inhalation, avoiding the use of elevators, evacuating through staircases, activating the hotel’s fire safety systems, and promptly contacting the fire department. Firefighters demonstrated the proper use of fire extinguishers, safe evacuation through smoke-filled areas, and key precautions to take during rescue operations.

Assistant Commissioner Umesh Dhakne of the PCMC Fire Department said, “Fire emergencies never come with a warning. The right decision and swift action can save lives. These mock drills are designed to prepare citizens and institutions for real-life scenarios. In a fast-growing city like Pimpri Chinchwad, with high-rises, commercial hubs, and crowded spaces, building awareness is critical. Our department will continue to conduct such drills regularly to ensure that citizens remain calm and respond effectively in case of an emergency.”

Acting Fire Officer Vijay Ghuge of the PCMC Fire Department said, “Thousands of people use hotel premises every day, so being ready for emergencies is crucial. This drill has boosted the confidence of hotel staff. Our goal is not just to showcase procedures but to ensure that in a real situation, staff take quick and correct decisions without panic. Continuous training and regular equipment checks by hotel management are equally important. Exercises like this strengthen coordination between the administration, hotel teams, and the public.”