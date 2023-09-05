Pune Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldier Dilip Ozarkar |

Pune paid its respects to the late soldier, Dilip Balasaheb Ozarkar, who was cremated with full state honours at Pune Cantonment Crematorium (Dhobighat). Dilip Ozarkar had made the ultimate sacrifice for the country while serving in Kargil.

A pall of gloom descended in the area when his mortal remains wrapped in tricolour arrived. His family members were inconsolable. Hundreds of people bid adieu to the martyr with moist eyes.

During the ceremony, a contingent of Indian Army jawans honoured the martyred soldier gun salute. Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao laid a wreath in remembrance, and Dilip Ozarkar's father, Balasaheb Ozarkar, along with his young son, performed the last rites.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, MLA Sunil Kamble, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Director of Soldier Welfare Department, Brigadier Rajesh Gaikwad (Retd), Deputy Director Lt Col RR Jadhav (Retd), District Soldier Welfare Officer Lt Col SD Hange (Retd), as well as numerous army veterans, former officers, officials from various departments, and members of the public.

He had joined the Army in 2004 and was serving with the 94 Medium Regiment of the Regiment of Artillery.

