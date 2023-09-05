Pune: Farmers' Protest On Overdue Sugarcane Bills Turns Dramatic; Intend To Auction Commissioner's chair In Symbolic Move

Farmers in Pune have intensified their protest in front of the Pune Sugar commissioner office, sparking widespread concern over the delayed payment of sugarcane bills. | Representational Image

Farmers in Pune have intensified their protest in front of the Pune Sugar commissioner office, sparking widespread concern over the delayed payment of sugarcane bills. The agitation, which began in front of the Sakhar Sankul gate by members of the Makai Co-operative Sugar Factory Solapur, became aggressive.

Non-payment of sugarcane bills, main concern

The main issue of this protest is the non-payment of sugarcane bills for the current year, despite the farmers' diligent follow-ups with the Sugar Commissioner's office. The unpaid dues amount to crores of rupees, further fueling the frustration of the agricultural community.

Farmers have adopted various tactics to draw attention to their plight, including resorting to begging for support from citizens passing by. The desperate farmers are imploring for help, as they face significant financial burdens due to the delayed payments.

Farmers intent to auction Commissioner's chair In Symbolic Move

The situation has reached a critical point, with farmers vowing to continue their protest until their arrears are settled. In a symbolic move, they have declared their intent to auction the Sugar Commissioner's chair, highlighting their determination to resolve this issue.

The local authorities have been compelled to intervene, and police presence has increased in response to the escalating tensions. Police officers have been tasked with maintaining order and have reportedly removed protesters from the roads during the demonstration.

As the standoff between farmers and authorities continues, the public's attention is now focused on finding a resolution to this pressing issue, which affects both the livelihoods of farmers and the sugar industry in the region.