Pune: Over 4 Lakh Citizens Participate In Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' yatra is actively delivering the public welfare schemes of the central government to homes, proving particularly beneficial with the provision of health check-up facilities in Pune.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, aimed at effective implementation of various government schemes, witnessed the participation of over 4 lakh citizens across 826 Gram Panchayats in the Pune district this year.

The yatra resulted in the distribution of 409 'Har Ghar Jal' connections, 34 ODF toilets, 390 soil health cards, 468 Ujwala gas connections, and benefits from the security insurance scheme and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana to thousands of citizens.

As part of the health camp, a total of 85,907 citizens underwent examinations, including 35,611 individuals screened for tuberculosis, and 28,346 patients receiving medical assessments. Moreover, 26,624 athletes, 53,606 students, 26,736 local artists, and 99,144 women were honored with incentive awards during the program.

The initiative also featured 3,880 drone demonstrations organized for farmers across various locations. Additionally, 512 farmers engaged in interactive sessions focusing on natural farming during the yatra. A total of 260 beneficiaries were presented with toilet certificates. Notably, on this occasion, 1,97,785 citizens pledged their commitment to a developed India.

The Pune Zila Parishad and District Administration urge maximum citizen participation in the yatra to avail themselves of the benefits of Central Government schemes this year. Yatra will continue till January 26, 2024.