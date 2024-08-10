Pune: Officials to Hold Voter List Updating Camps on August 11, 17, and 18 for Assembly Polls |

Ahead of the state assembly polls, the Pune district administration has taken steps to update the voter list. The election officials will be stationed at all polling stations with the preliminary voter list today. The campaign was also conducted on Saturday. Deputy Collector Meenal Kalaskar has urged voters to verify whether their names are included in the list.

The preliminary electoral roll has been released as part of the special short revision program by the Election Commission of India. To facilitate claims and objections regarding the preliminary voter list, special campaigns will be conducted in the district on Sunday, August 11, Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18, which are public holidays. Voters should check that their names are correctly listed on the voter roll. If a name is missing or needs correction, claims and objections can be submitted to the polling center officials. The Voter Helpline app or the website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ should be used for submitting claims and objections.

Kalaskar also called on the relatives of deceased voters and representatives of political parties to actively participate in the campaign to remove the names of deceased voters from the district's voter list, ensuring that the electoral roll is up-to-date and accurate ahead of the elections.

84.39 Lakh voters till now

Recently, District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Suhas Divase announced the latest voter statistics for the district, revealing a total of 84.39 lakh registered voters. The process for submitting claims and objections to the preliminary voter list will remain open until August 29, with the final list set for release on August 30.

Voters will still have the opportunity to register up to ten days before the nomination period for the upcoming assembly elections.

According to the preliminary data, the district now has a voter base of 84.39 lakh, including 44.03 lakh men, 40.35 lakh women, and 0.75 lakh third-gender voters. This reflects an increase of 1 lakh voters since the last Lok Sabha elections when the count stood at 83.38 lakh. The updated list also records 8,417 polling stations across the district.

To check if your name appears on the voter list, visit the official website at www.nvsp.in or use the Voter Helpline mobile app. By entering details such as your full name, age, gender, state, district, and assembly constituency, you can easily verify your registration status. These platforms also provide online services for voter registration and removal.