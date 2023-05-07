Pune: Nurse ends life due to lover's demands for money | Representative Image

A 21-year-old nurse, Ashwini Devidas Rathod, working at Vimal Multispeciality Hospital And Research Centre in Lohegaon, ended her life due to the harassment and abuse inflicted upon her by her lover. The incident occurred after her lover, Bapu Kisan Maid, demanded money from her to buy a new vehicle.

According to Ashwini's father, Bapu used to beat and harass her if she didn't give him money. However, as his demands increased, Ashwini's frustration reached a breaking point, and she ended her life on Saturday.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Bapu Maid, and the police are currently investigating the case.

