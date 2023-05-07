 Pune: Nurse ends life due to lover's demands for money
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Nurse ends life due to lover's demands for money

Pune: Nurse ends life due to lover's demands for money

However, as his demands increased, Ashwini's frustration reached a breaking point, and she ended her life on Saturday.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Nurse ends life due to lover's demands for money | Representative Image

A 21-year-old nurse, Ashwini Devidas Rathod, working at Vimal Multispeciality Hospital And Research Centre in Lohegaon, ended her life due to the harassment and abuse inflicted upon her by her lover. The incident occurred after her lover, Bapu Kisan Maid, demanded money from her to buy a new vehicle.

According to Ashwini's father, Bapu used to beat and harass her if she didn't give him money. However, as his demands increased, Ashwini's frustration reached a breaking point, and she ended her life on Saturday.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Bapu Maid, and the police are currently investigating the case.

Read Also
64th BRO Day celebrations held in Pune
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Nurse ends life due to lover's demands for money

Pune: Nurse ends life due to lover's demands for money

64th BRO Day celebrations held in Pune

64th BRO Day celebrations held in Pune

Pune: Lohegaon nurse dies by suicide, boyfriend booked for harassment after father's complaint

Pune: Lohegaon nurse dies by suicide, boyfriend booked for harassment after father's complaint

Pune: 26% of pre-monsoon work completed, says civic body chief

Pune: 26% of pre-monsoon work completed, says civic body chief

Pune: Fire breaks out at Bank of Baroda branch in Pimpri, no casualties reported

Pune: Fire breaks out at Bank of Baroda branch in Pimpri, no casualties reported