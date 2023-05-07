64th BRO Day celebrations held in Pune

On the occasion of the 64th raising day of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on May 7, the organization concluded the "Ekta Evam Shradhanjali Abhiyan" multi-modal expedition. The expedition comprised of motorbikes and cars that started from the North East and Northern parts of the country.

The motorcycle leg of the expedition commenced on April 14, from Kibithu, Arunachal Pradesh.

The teams collected soil, water, and saplings from 108 remote border locations and planted them at BRO Alma Mater, BRO School, and Centre in Pune. Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, flagged in the Expedition teams at Pune on May 7. He also planted a Rudraksha tree in Karmayogi Udyan in Pune.

To commemorate the sacrifices and contributions of BRO's Karmyogis in nation-building, the organization had organized the "Ekta Evam Shradhanjali Abhiyan" multi-modal expedition as a part of its 64th BRO Day Celebrations. The Motorbike and car rally teams were flagged off from Seema Sadak Bhawan, New Delhi, by Director-General Border Roads, Lt. Gen. Rajeev Chaudhry, on May 1st, 2023.

Conference discusses use of new tech

On Saturday, a conference was organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Pune which discussed key issues including the use of new technology.

The annual 'Chief Engineers and Equipment Management Conference' was attended by BRO chief engineers from 18 projects from border states and UTs and senior officers from Seema Sadak Bhawan.

Director-General Border Roads (DGBR) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry presided over the conference which discussed key issues focusing on the use of new technology, incorporation of environment-friendly construction practices, road safety aspects etc, a release said.

As part of the equipment management, the BRO provided a platform for major firms to showcase their equipment and 79 equipment stalls were on display at BRO School and Centre in Pune.

The DGBR appealed to major equipment firms to provide BRO tailormade solutions for engineering problems as BRO works in difficult terrains and altitudes.

