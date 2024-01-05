Pune: Notorious Gangster Sharad Mohol Shot At In Kothrud; Admitted To Hospital |

Notorious gangster gangster Sharad Mohol was was shot at in Pune's Kothrud area, informed official on Friday.

The incident happened at around 1.30 pm in at Sutardara.

Unidentified assailants on a four-wheeler fired two rounds at Mohol, with one bullet hitting him in the shoulder. Currently, Mohol is receiving medical treatment in the Kami Hospital.

Mohol suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital," said the official.

Teams have been formed to nab the assailants, the official said.

Mohol faces several cases being registered against him in various police stations of Pune city and rural areas, in connection with multiple crimes.

He was acquitted in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail.

The Pune Sessions Court also recently acquitted Mohol and seven others in connection with the kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder case lodged against them at the Paud police station in 2011.

Recently, his wife and president of Swarad Foundation in Kothrud Swati Mohol, joined the BJP in the presence of district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

In September, The Anti-Extortion Cell (Unit 2) apprehended members of the Sharad Mohol gang in connection with an extortion and kidnapping case. Four individuals were arrested for their involvement in this case. They had unlawfully detained two women and subjected them to threats in an attempt to extort money. The gang members kidnapped a 75-year-old woman and another female victim and demanded a total of ₹17 lakh in extortion money.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Babulal Laxman Mohol (45), Amar Nandkumar Mohite (39), Pradeep Prabhakar Nalwade (38), and Akshay Maruti Phad (24).