Pune: Nitin Gadkari Stresses Priority On Ethanol Production Over Sugar, Advocates Biofuel Solutions For India's Transport Sector | File pic

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the need to produce more ethanol than sugar in his speech on Friday at Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune.

He expressed hesitation about increasing sugar production, citing its dependence on the global scenario. Gadkari highlighted the potential impact of increased sugar production in Brazil on the Indian market, affecting sugar rates due to economic issues influenced by the global economy.

However, he emphasised that there is no problem in the context of biofuel and alternative fuel. With 85% of fossil fuel being imported, biofuels offer a cost-effective alternative. In the Indian scenario, he stressed the importance of focusing on the byproducts of the sugar industry to address upcoming challenges.

During his speech, Gadkari extended his best wishes for the success of the conference, which focuses on proposals for the sugar and biofuel sector in India. He provided insights into the rapid evolution of the Indian sugar industry, with Brazil, India, and China emerging as the top three sugarcane producers.

In 2023, the global sugar output reached 188 million tons, with India contributing 33 million tons, representing 20% of the world's sugar production. Gadkari underscored the challenges posed by the increasing population, leading to a 20 to 22 percent surge in the automobile industry. This surge necessitates increased fossil fuel imports, contributing to pollution.

To counter this, Gadkari advocated embracing electric, ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, bio LNG, bio CNG, flex engines, and preferably green hydrogen. He shared his use of a hydrogen car, taken frequently to the parliament and functions in Delhi, to propagate the idea that hydrogen is the futuristic fuel.

As a missionary for promoting biofuel in India, Gadkari, in his role as the Transport Minister, emphasised his responsibility for alternative fuel and biofuel. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, a global alliance for biofuel has been established. Gadkari emphasised the importance of practical demonstrations in convincing people when practical persuasion becomes challenging.