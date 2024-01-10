Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stones Of 29 NH Projects Worth ₹4,000 Crore In Punjab

Nitin Gadkari | X

Chandigarh: The Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 29 national highway (NH) projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Punjab. These projects included Ladhowal bypass in Ludhiana, six-lane flyover and a two-lane road overbridge in Ludhiana city, four-laning of Jalandhar-Kapurthala section and three bridges on the Jalandhar-Makhu road.

Several projects inaugurated by the union ministers included the four-laning of Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road and four-laning of the Ferozepur bypass.

Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stones Of 29 NH Projects In Punjab

📍𝓟𝓾𝓷𝓳𝓪𝓫 | Live from the Inauguration and Foundation stone laying ceremony of 29 NH 🛣️ projects worth ₹4,000 Cr in Hoshiarpur.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #BuildingTheNation https://t.co/jfz3NfTdoW — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 10, 2024

Read Also Nitin Gadkari Says No To Driverless Cars In India, Cites Potential Loss Of Jobs For Drivers

Here's What Nitin Gadkari Said

Addressing a gathering in Hoshiarpur, Gadkari, who was accompanied by almost all the top leaders of the state BJP, said that the BJP-led NDA government was building expressways and green expressways which were helping shortening the distances between places.

He held that five green-field expressways and economic corridors were also being built at a cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore between Punjab to Delhi, and Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Gadkari held that once the 670-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra greenfield expressway project was complete, the motorists could reach Amritsar from Delhi in four hours and Katra in six hours. He further said that the implementation of these projects would substantially improve the infrastructure in the state which would lead to overall economic development and quality of life of the population.