Nitin Gadkari Says No To Driverless Cars In India, Cites Potential Loss Of Jobs For Drivers

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari | File pic

Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways, during the Zero Mile Samvad hosted by IIM Nagpur addressed concerns regarding road safety. He highlighted various government initiatives aimed at reducing road accidents.

Gadkari emphasized in a statement reported by Business Today that driverless cars will not be permitted in India. He cited his intention to safeguard the employment of drivers, asserting, "I will not allow driverless cars to come India as it would result in the take away of jobs for numerous drivers."

During the Zero Mile Samvad at IIM Nagpur, Gadkari addressed road safety concerns and initiatives like incorporating six airbags in cars, reducing road black spots, and implementing increased fines under the Electric Motors Act to mitigate accidents.

He emphasized advancements in automobile engineering, emphasizing the incorporation of six airbags, among other safety measures.

According to Business Today, Nitin Gadkari stated that while India is open to welcoming Tesla. But it's not acceptable for the company to manufacture vehicles in China and sell them in the Indian market.

Gadkari also highlighted the significance of hydrogen as a futuristic fuel and reiterated the government's dedication to leveraging advanced technology to enhance public infrastructure. He emphasized, "We are working towards bringing the best technology to help in enhancing the public infrastructure," Gadkari told Business Today.