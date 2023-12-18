Uttar Pradesh Becomes 2nd Largest Economy In India; Check Rankings Of Other States Here

By: Rahul M | December 18, 2023
Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emerges as India's second-largest economy after Maharashtra, as per a report by prominent online platform soic.in.
The report, based on Sensex and CSLA data, underscores UP's ascent to the second spot in terms of GDP share, marking a significant achievement for the state government.
Uttar Pradesh has surged from 14th to second place in the 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings, owing to improvements in law and order, connectivity, and infrastructure.
Pexels
The state's exports total almost Rs 2 lakh crore while bank loan-deposit ratios have risen from 42-43 percent to 56 percent, with efforts underway to reach 60 percent.
Pexels
Uttar Pradesh is now a revenue surplus state, with 56 percent of its population employed. Moreover, around 96 lakh MSME units have been established.
Pexels
Maharashtra maintains its position as India's top economy, leading with a GDP share of 15.7%, followed closely by Uttar Pradesh at 9.2%, as depicted in a social media graphic.
Pexels
Tamil Nadu holds a GDP share of 9.1%, while Gujarat and West Bengal stand at 8.2% and 7.5% respectively in terms of their contribution to the country's GDP.
Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh lag significantly behind Uttar Pradesh in GDP share, with shares of 6.2%, 5.5%, 4.9%, and 4.6% respectively.
Uttar Pradesh, once a BIMARU state, is now a revenue surplus state, with a growing number of MSME units and plans to drive towards becoming a $1 trillion economy.