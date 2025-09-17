 Pune: Nitin Gadkari Launches AI Program At FUEL Business School Convocation, Emphasises Skill-Based Education
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Nitin Gadkari Launches AI Program At FUEL Business School Convocation, Emphasises Skill-Based Education | File Photo

“The biggest challenge in the country today is employment generation. At such a time, providing skill-based education to students through CSR is an extraordinary initiative, and FUEL has been successfully implementing it. This is transforming the lives of youth and enabling India to soar high towards self-reliance,” said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. 

The first convocation ceremony of FUEL Business School, coinciding with the 19th Foundation Day of the FUEL Education Institution Group, which operates in the fields of education, skill development, and employability, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Bhugaon in Pune. This year, 200 students were awarded CSR scholarships and degrees.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Also present were Dr. Ketan Deshpande (Chairman & CEO, FUEL Education Group), Santosh Huralikoppi (Chief Mentor), Mayuri Deshpande (COO), Sarvesh Kuberkar (Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships), Bajiprabhu Deshpande (Vice President – Operations & Management), and Col. Kiran Kanade (Chief Administrator). 

At the ceremony, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the PGDM program in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at FUEL Business School. An MoU between FUEL and Capgemini was signed, under which AI and Data Science-based PGDM programs will be launched. Dr. Ketan Deshpande was also felicitated with a Special Honour Certificate for his remarkable contribution to the education sector.

During the event, the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Leadership Awards were presented to distinguished professionals working in the field of CSR. The institution’s founder was also specially honoured by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his outstanding work in education.

He remarked, “Water, land, and forests must be developed. Just as cities are becoming smart, our villages too must become smart. Skill-based education plays a vital role in large-scale employment generation. There is a huge demand abroad for pharmacy and nursing staff, but there is an acute shortage of skilled professionals. Through CSR, students are becoming better equipped for the future. Cooperation, coordination, and communication are giving rise to a skill-driven startup culture. By leveraging the trinity of technology, research, and knowledge, employment generation is possible. FUEL is creating skilled manpower required by industries.”

Dr. Ketan Deshpande said, “While building the social entrepreneurship movement, we had to face many challenges. Today, with the support of 78 corporate companies, a new model of education stands before us. With time, the need for a vertical university is becoming evident.”

At this ceremony, undergraduate, postgraduate, and CSR-supported certificate program students were awarded degrees and certificates. A CSR and HR panel discussion was also held with the participation of leading corporate representatives from across the country.

The ceremony was anchored by Mansi, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Chief Mentor Santosh Huralikoppi.

