Pune News: Yerawada Metro Station To Be Ready On May 15 - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Commencement Of Civil Court To Swargate Underground Metro Route Expected Post Lok Sabha Elections

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch last month, the Yerawada station was not made operational as construction work was still ongoing.

Providing an update on its readiness, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations) at Maha Metro, told The Free Press Journal, "The Yerawada station will be ready around May 15, and then there will be a Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspection. Following the inspection, it will open after receiving clearance."

"99 percent of the work is completed. Only the work on entry-exit points is in progress," he added.

Previously, when the entry and exit points were constructed, locals expressed dissatisfaction, citing potential traffic issues. Subsequently, a decision was made to rebuild the points.

Meanwhile, the launch of the Civil Court to Swargate underground metro route is also anticipated after the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled for May 13 in Pune.

According to a Pune Metro official, the route is projected to be operational by mid-June, following the conclusion of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming elections.

"We are optimistic that the underground metro rail service from Civil Court to Swargate will commence by June 15," the officer told a local daily.

Originally, the deadline for commencing operations from Civil Court to Swargate was March 31.