Pune News: Woman Mowed Down By Cement Truck, Visuals Surface

A cement truck mowed a woman down in Pune on Friday. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV, with the footage making rounds on social media.

The incident happened at Sinhagad Road near Rohan Kritika Society. In the CCTV footage, the woman – identified only by her last name Thombre – is seen walking on the busy road as vehicles that seemingly stopped for a traffic signal slowly begin to move. The cement truck is seen moving in the traffic as the woman continues to walk in front of the vehicle.

Woman sustains injuries

The truck – likely without knowing that Thombre is crossing the road – runs over her. As the truck the passed by, the woman is seen lying on the road. Interestingly, the woman was able to get up even after being mowed down by the heavy vehicle. In the video, people can be seen gathering around the woman to help her and bring her to the side of the busy road. She sustained injuries on her legs, according to reports.

Thombre was taken to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Police registers case

A case has been registered in Dattawadi Police Station about the incident.

In June, a woman was left in critical condition after a dumper truck hit her bike near Pune’s Kokane Chowk in Rahatani. The incident prompted the area residents to highlight the worsening traffic condition at Kokane Chowk.

