 Pune News: Wife Files FIR Alleging Husband, In-Laws Concealed His Homosexuality
A team from the Chandan Nagar Police Station is currently investigating the case

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Pune News: Wife Files FIR Alleging Husband, In-Laws Concealed His Homosexuality | Representational Image / Pixabay

A 34-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of concealing his homosexuality before their marriage.

The FIR was lodged at the Chandan Nagar Police Station on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Wadgaonsheri, got married in July 2022, only to discover later that her husband is gay. She confronted him and her in-laws for allegedly concealing this crucial information about his sexual orientation.

In her complaint, the woman further alleged mental and physical harassment by her in-laws. Additionally, she claimed that the accused demanded a car and money from her.

The police have booked the woman’s husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law under Sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating), 498 (a) (cruelty by husband or relatives), and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A team from the Chandan Nagar Police Station is currently investigating the case.

