Pune News: UIDAI Suspends Aadhar Licenses Of 96 Operators For Failing To Comply With Directives

In a decisive move, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has suspended the Aadhaar licenses of 96 centre operators in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding rural areas for failing to comply with UIDAI's directives. These operators were given online training and had to pass an examination, but only 82 out of them managed to meet the requirements.

Despite successfully clearing the examination, these 82 operators have not been granted permission by UIDAI to resume their Aadhaar-related services. As a result, 96 Aadhaar centres in the city and district remain closed.

Aadhaar numbers have become an integral part of accessing various government schemes, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, banking services, job opportunities, and business transactions. The operators play a pivotal role in collecting and uploading necessary documents into the UIDAI computer system when updating or registering for new Aadhaar cards. However, the 96 Aadhaar centres in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural areas have repeatedly failed to follow UIDAI's instructions, leading to the suspension of their licenses.

Only 82 operators passed the examination

In an effort to address the situation, the district administration provided training to the operators and conducted an online test, which saw 82 operators passing the examination. However, their efforts to be reinstated by communicating with UIDAI have been unsuccessful, resulting in the ongoing closure of the centres.

Furthermore, 86 centre operators from the district have successfully completed UIDAI's training course, and a proposal for their reinstatement was submitted to UIDAI in June. The fate of four of them is still uncertain. The district administration is now eagerly awaiting an official order from UIDAI.

Meanwhile, the closure of 96 Aadhaar centres continues to affect both urban and rural areas. The district administration is actively engaging with UIDAI through additional letters to expedite the reopening of these centres.

Jyoti Kadam, Resident Deputy Collector, expressed the administration's determination to promptly resume operations at the closed centres. Every effort is being made to establish effective communication with UIDAI to resolve the issue and reinstate the operators. The administration recognizes the crucial role played by Aadhaar services and is dedicated to ensuring uninterrupted access for the public.

Lesson for operators

This incident serves as a reminder of the utmost importance of adhering to UIDAI's instructions for operators and centre authorities to uphold the integrity and efficiency of the Aadhaar system. The suspension of licenses emphasizes the need for strict compliance with UIDAI's guidelines to provide secure and dependable services to citizens. The district administration will continue its dialogue with UIDAI to address the situation and work towards the swift reopening of the Aadhaar centres, with the primary focus on minimizing any inconvenience caused to the public.

