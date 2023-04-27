Indore: UIDAI brings in concept of Aaadhar Introducer 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People who have not been able to get an Aadhar card in the absence of a permanent address can now heave a sigh of relief. They can get their Aadhaar card with the help of an Introducer.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come up with the novel concept of Aadhaar Introducer for persons who are not getting Aadhaar cards due to lack of permanent address. Now people who are destitutes or homeless, who have been identified through a survey as those not having an Aadhaar due to lack of permanent address can use this concept to get their Aadhaar identification.

Who is an Introducer

The Introducer can be any person who is identified by the Registrar on the UIDAI portal. Registrar means any person who is authorised by UIDAI to generate an Aadhaar card number. The introducer can be any of the following persons-employee working under Registrar, elected member of local body, member of local administrative bodies, doctor, teacher, postman, health worker, Anganwadi worker, ASHA worker, representatives of NGO etc. The following information of the introducer should be used while creating the introducer-based Aadhaar card. Name of the introducer, Aadhaar number of the introducer and biometric data of the introducer. The introducer must be over 18 years of age and should not have a criminal record.