Pune News: Security Guards Brutally Attack Residents Of Housing Society They Are Deployed At; 3 Injured | Representative Photo

Pune: The Dighi Police have registered an FIR against 15 security guards and have arrested some for allegedly battering residents of the housing society they were deployed at. The attack was a consequence of a heated argument over security concerns which had left three residents injured. The victims--Mangesh Matpati, Swapnil Deokar and Chandrasekhar Roman, were reportedly assaulted with an iron rod, iron pipe and sticks resulting in injuries to their hands and heads, police said.

What led to the fight?

The incident unfolded when the society members confronted of the security guards of Pride World City Society regarding several recent incidents of chain snatching, mobile theft, and molestation of women within the premises. It escalated into a heated argument prompting the security guards to launch a violent attack.

Victims file complaint against the guards

Matpati, one of the victims, lodged a criminal complaint with Dighi police against nearly 15-20 security guards from Security Company deployed at the apartment complex.



The Dighi police registered a case under sections 307, 326, 323 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code reflecting the severity of the charges.

The authorities are taking the matter seriously and have initiated a thorough probe into the incident. The arrested security guards will face legal consequences for their alleged involvement in the assault on the residents.

