Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Yewalewadi; Visuals Surface |

Pune: A massive fire broke out in a godown that stores furnishing materials and clothes in Yewlewadi on Friday morning. Eight fire tenders and seven water tankers have been deployed to combat the flames to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and authorities are investigating the incident. No reports of loss of any life have been reported.



Fire personnel from Pune Fire Brigade, along with fire tenders from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), are working to bring the fire under control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals of the fire have surfaced on social media from the site showing a thick black smoke eminating from the godown. Another video from the site shows flames raging inside the building and people are watching it from afar as firefighters try to douse the fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The intense blaze has posed significant challenges for the firefighters, who are battling to contain the flames and prevent further damage. The smoke billowing from the godown has caused concerns about air pollution in the surrounding area.



Further updates on the situation are awaited as firefighters continue their efforts to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread to neighboring structures.