 Fire Breaks Out At Galaxy Plaza Building In Greater Noida, People Jump Out Of 3rd Floor Window
It is said that a short-circuit was the probable cause of fire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Man jumps off building to save life | Twitter

In a dramatic video from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a man was seen jumping from the third floor of a building to save his life after fire broke out in the building on Thursday (July 13). In the shocking video, a man can be heard saying "are kud jaa" (jump now) as the person who had somehow managed to come out of the fire-trapped space jumps to save his life. It is not clear at this point if the person who jumped survived or not. It is said that a short-circuit was the probable cause of fire.

According to information available, fire broke out at Galaxy Plaza under Bisrakh Police Station area of Gaur City 1 in Greater Noida West, reported ANI.

A video on Twitter shows a plume of smoke coming out from the part of building which has "Food Court" written on the outer part.

Delhi Mukherjee Nagar incident

This incident brought back memories of the Mukherjee Nagar incident that took place in June this year. After a fire had broken out at a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi's congested Mukherjee Nagar, students had to use ropes and wires and a few students had to jump down from the top floor to escape from the fire.

The Delhi Police had launched an investigation into the fire incident and found the coaching classes to be non-fire complaint. The Police said that close to 60 people had sustained burn injuries due to the fire incident. Police informed that two students had sustained serious injuries after they jumped from the coaching center building and fell on an AC compressor.

