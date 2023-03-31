 Delhi: Fire breaks out at Nirankari colony in Mukherjee Nagar; visuals surface
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Nirankari colony in Mukherjee Nagar; visuals surface

Earlier on Friday morning, a fire broke out in a factory in the Wazirpur area of Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Nirankari colony in Mukherjee Nagar; visuals surface | Screengrab

A major fire broke out in Nirankari colony in Mukherjee Nagar in northern Delhi.

Massive fire at factory in Wazirpur

Earlier on Friday morning, a fire broke out in a factory in the Wazirpur area of Delhi.

Fire department officials stated that a call was received from A-91 Wazirpur industrial area near JD Dharam Kanta at around 8:18 am.

As per the fire official, No casualties have been reported so far. Visuals from the spot showed massive flames billowing out from the building.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Fire officer AK Malik told ANI," We received a fire call at 8:18 am. We do not have any reports of casualties".

Read Also
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Wazirpur area, 25 fire tenders rushed to site; visuals surface
article-image

