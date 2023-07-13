 Pune News: Primary Teacher Molested, Threatened Within School Premises
On July 5, as the primary teacher was entering the school premises as usual, Zubair Khan reportedly grabbed her hand at the school gate and subjected her to a humiliating act. The victim filed a complaint at the Kondhwa Police Station.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman working as a teacher in a primary school in Pune's Kondhwa area has registered a case of molestation and threat against three individuals. The accused have been identified as Zubair Rashid Khan (45 years old, residing in Nana Peth, Pune), Azhar Khan (38 years old), and Afaq Ansar Khan (40 years old).

According to the police, the complainant works as a PT teacher in a primary school located in Mithanagar, Kondhwa. Tensions between the principal of the school and Zubair Khan, the brother of the principal, have reportedly been escalating for the past two weeks due to a dispute over the school's property.

Victim was abused in the school premises

On July 5, as the complainant was entering the school premises as usual, Zubair Khan reportedly grabbed her hand at the school gate and subjected her to a humiliating act. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her cautioning against going to school.

The victim approached the Kondhwa Police and filed a formal complaint. Assistant Police Inspector S Torgal is leading the investigation.

The authorities have assured swift action against the accused. Updates on the case will be provided as the investigation progresses, they said.

article-image

