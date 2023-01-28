Mira Bhayandar: 50-year-old man arrested by Navghar police for molesting minor girl

Picture for representation

A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the crime detection unit of the Navghar police for outraging the modesty of an eight-year-old schoolgirl in Bhayandar.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mahendra Yadav, who had fled after sexually assaulting the girl at the staircase of her building as she was going down to collect her school bag.

After receiving the complaint, personnel from the crime detection unit apprehended the accused on the virtue of their electronic surveillance system and informer inputs in less than 24 hours.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 and 354 (d) of the IPC. Further investigations were on.

