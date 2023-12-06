Pune News: Retired Army Officer Killed In Hit-And-Run During Morning Walk | Pixabay

Shubhji Lal, an 85-year-old retired army officer from Gultekdi, met with a tragic demise during his routine morning walk. He was struck by a black SUV while crossing the road between Poonawala Garden and Maharshinagar around 5:30am on Monday. The SUV driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Shashikala Madiwana (57), Lal's family friend, took immediate action by lodging a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death in connection with this incident.

Lal, who retired from the army years ago, had been living alone in his Gultekdi flat since his wife's passing two years prior. A regular enthusiast of morning walks and exercise, he followed his routine as usual on that fateful Monday. Tragically, the SUV struck him while attempting to navigate the road, resulting in his immediate passing.