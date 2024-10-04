 Pune News: Former Cricketer Salil Ankola's Mother Found Dead With Throat Slit At Home On Prabhat Road
Former Indian cricketer Salil Ankola’s mother, Mala Ashok Ankola (77), was found dead at her residence on Prabhat Road in Pune on Friday

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:41 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer Salil Ankola’s mother, Mala Ashok Ankola (77), was found dead at her residence on Prabhat Road in Pune on Friday.

According to police, the incident was discovered by Mala's househelp when she did not answer the door around 11am. The househelp informed Mala's daughter, who lives nearby. The daughter sent a man with a spare set of keys to open the door. Upon entering, the housemaid found Mala lying unconscious and injured on her bed, with wounds on her neck. She was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The Deccan Police Station team was called to the scene. Initial investigations found no signs of forced entry, and neighbours reported hearing no unusual sounds from the house. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning locals for any leads. A forensic team also arrived at the Ankola home to collect evidence, and multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Speaking to the media, DCP Sandeep Singh Gill said, "When the door was opened, Mala was found with her throat slit. Initial findings suggest the injuries may have been self-inflicted, but we are investigating all possibilities."

Sources also revealed that Mala had been suffering from depression and other mental health issues.

