Pune Gangrape: 'Worst Home Minister Among All States', Oppn Parties Slam Shinde Govt For Crippling Law & Order In Maharashtra

Pune: Another shocking incident raising serious questions over women's safety in Maharashtra has unfolded in Pune where a 21-year old woman was raped by three men on Thursday night. The incident has created shockwaves and reactions slamming the law and order in the state has started flooding. "More than ladki behen Maharashtra needs Surakshit (secured) Ma/Behen/Beti," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturdevi.

"When you have the worst Home Minister of all the states this is what we get. Shame on the illegitimate government that has actively protected sexual assaulters in their own fold that has led to no fear of law and order," Chaturvedi, the Rajya Sabha MP said in her X post.

The law and order situation in Maharashtra has absolutely collapsed.

What a disgrace for a regime that spies on opposition, has time for fake inaugurations and scams, but has no time for the common citizen. https://t.co/MI9jPYhEOW — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2024

On Friday early morning, an incident was reported in Kondva police station jurisdiction about sexual abuse. The girl and her friend had gone for a walk at Bopdev Ghat when three men approached them. 10 teams have been deployed and we are in process of registering an FIR. The victim is conscious and in stable condition. She is admitted in Sasoon hospital," Pune's Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma said speaking with media.

The Pune Police have arrested one suspect, identified as Raje Khan Karim Pathan, a 36-year-old resident of Kondhwa. One of the alleged accused, Pathan, approached the couple in the car at the Bopdev Ghat area, posing as a human rights activist, reports say. The incident took place around 11 pm on Thursday.

अतिशय संतापजनक!

पुण्यात हे काय सुरू आहे?

बोपदेव घाटात एका मुलीवर सामूहिक अत्याचार झाल्याची घटना उजेडात आली आहे. पुणे आणि राज्यभरात सातत्याने महिलांवरील अत्याचारांच्या घटना वाढतच आहेत.या घटनांना पायबंद घालण्यासाठी गृहखाते काहीही करताना दिसत नाही. दुर्दैवाने महाराष्ट्र महिलांसाठी… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 4, 2024

MP from Baramati and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule too slammed the crippling law and order situation in the state by saying, "Unfortunately, it has to be said that Maharashtra is not safe for women."

Reacting to the Pune gangrape, Sule in her X said,"Incidents of violence against women are continuously increasing in Pune and across the state. The home department does not seem to be doing anything to stop these incidents. The government should arrest the accused in the said incident and take strict action against them."