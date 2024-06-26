Pune News: Family Claims Medical Negligence In 14-Year-Old Boy's Death At Poona Hospital | Linkedin

Family members of a 14-year-old boy who died during treatment at Poona Hospital claim that his death was due to the negligence of the doctors. Instead of informing the family first about the death, the hospital initially called the police for security and then informed the family, they claim.

The deceased, Swaraj Pagare (14), a resident of Donje, was a ninth-grade student at Nobel Blooming Buds School. On June 11, around 4pm, he was heading back home from his tuition classes. He took a shared autorickshaw and sat in the corner as it was crowded. During the ride, a car hit the autorickshaw, causing injury to Swaraj's right leg. He was taken to Poona Hospital for treatment.

"After taking his X-ray, the doctor informed us that Swaraj's thigh bone had cracked and that an operation would be required. We were asked to deposit ₹90,000 at the hospital counter, and we were arranging the amount. Initially, we requested the doctor to take up his case on a priority basis. Meanwhile, we paid ₹30,000 the next morning," said his father.

He added, "On June 13, the hospital asked us to pay the remaining amount of ₹60,000 before the operation could take place. We were requesting them to do it immediately, but they insisted on the payment first. After much pleading, the hospital administration finally took him to the operation theatre on June 14. Around 7am, Swaraj was taken for surgery and given anaesthesia. By around 11am, the doctor claimed that our son's heart rate was increasing, and his blood pressure was falling. They informed us that this was a rare reaction seen in only one out of 2.5 lakh patients. They prescribed an urgent medication, which was only available in Mumbai. Around noon, my brother left for Mumbai with two others to get the medicine."

"Around 4pm, the doctor said Swaraj needed dialysis, which would only be done if we paid ₹80,000 at the counter immediately. While we were arranging the money in the evening, around 6.30pm, the doctor informed us that our son had passed away," he added.

Swaraj's father, Subodh Pagare (46), has approached the Pune City Police, and a case of accidental death has been registered at Vishrambaug Police Station. He has given a statement to the police, alleging medical negligence against the hospital and concerned doctors and staff. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report of the child from Sassoon General Hospital.

DCP Sandeep Singh Gill said, “We are investigating. At present, we have registered the case under accidental death, but based on the post-mortem report and expert opinions from Sassoon General Hospital, we will take further action immediately.”