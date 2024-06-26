Two Zika Virus Cases Reported In Pune; PMC Issues Guidelines To Stay Safe

Zika Virus | Photo: Representative Image

Pune reported its first two cases of Zika virus infection this year on Monday. A doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for the virus.

The 46-year-old doctor lives in Erandwane with his family, including his parents, wife, and 15-year-old daughter, who has mild symptoms such as a fever. The other family members have tested negative for the virus.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) visited the area, conducted a thorough inspection, and released an advisory warning citizens to keep their surroundings clean to prevent any outbreak.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Health Officer, PMC, said, "Two cases of Zika virus have been reported. This virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also transmits infections like dengue and chikungunya. Our team actively inspected the area, and fumigation and other precautionary measures have been taken."

"We are conducting inspections and taking action against those who don't follow the guidelines. So far, we have collected ₹1,21,100 in fines and we appeal to citizens to follow the guidelines shared by the PMC." According to data shared by PMC, 609 notices have been sent to violators.

Meanwhile, 406 cases of dengue have been reported from January to June 24 this year. In January alone, 96 dengue cases were reported, the highest number so far. February recorded 74 cases, and the lowest number was reported in May, with only 44 cases.

PMC guidelines:

- Wear clothes that cover your body and use mosquito repellent cream.

- Any place where water can be stored for days is an ideal breeding spot for mosquitoes. These include broken cans, plant pots, tyres, and other such items. They should be discarded immediately.

- Citizens are advised to keep their surroundings clean and regularly change the water in storage containers.

- Stagnant water inside the house, on the terrace, and around the house should be cleared to avoid an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.