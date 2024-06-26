Pune's Phoenix Marketcity Clarifies: Viral Drug Video Not From Our Mall (WATCH)

Pune's Phoenix Marketcity Clarifies: Viral Drug Video Not From Our Mall | phoenixmarketcity.com

A video of two young women allegedly consuming drugs in a washroom went viral on social media on Monday. Reports claimed the video was from Phoenix Marketcity in Pune's Viman Nagar. However, the management has clarified that the video is not from their mall.

Watch Video:

In a statement, Anshuman S Bharadwaj, Centre Director, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, stated that they conducted a thorough investigation and consultation with their internal team and confirmed that the aesthetics and design of the washroom depicted in the video do not match with any of the bathrooms within their mall. "Thus, we can conclusively state that this video was not shot in our mall," he said.

"Phoenix Marketcity stands firmly against the use of illegal substances. Our policies and practices ensure a safe and secure environment for all our patrons. Our security team is highly vigilant and conducts regular checks to prevent any unlawful activities on our premises. We adhere strictly to all rules and regulations mandated by the state government to maintain a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for everyone," Bharadwaj said.

"We are deeply concerned about the misinformation being spread and the unfounded association of our mall with such activities. The spread of unverified information can cause undue harm to our reputation and distress among our patrons. We remain committed to providing a safe, family-friendly environment. We take pride in our stringent security measures and the trust our visitors place in us. We encourage our visitors to report any suspicious activities immediately to our security team to help us maintain a secure atmosphere for all," the statement further read.

In the viral video, two young women are allegedly seen consuming drugs when another, apparently an older woman, catches them. She orders them to come outside while the two ask her to stop taking the video. "Why should I stop taking the video? I request you to come outside," she says. "Two minutes, we are coming. We are not running away from here," one of the young women replies.