PHOTOS: Top 10 Places in Pune for Monsoon Special Dishes

By: Aakash Singh | June 25, 2024

Kandabhaji, Vadapav, and Chai at Roadside Stalls near Khadakwasla

Good Luck Cafe: Known for its Bun Maska and Irani Chai, perfect for a rainy day

Garden Vada Pav: Oldest and famous Vada Pav outlet in Pune's Camp area lives up to its renowned taste and quality

Vaishali on FC Road Famous for its South Indian dishes like Masala Dosa and Filter Coffee

A classic bakery known for its cakes, pastries, and hot beverages

Vohuman Cafe: Another outlet known for its Bun Maska, Mutton Cutlet

Katakirr Misal - Famous for its spicy Misal Pav and Batata Vada

Le Plaisir - Offers a variety of French pastries and desserts, perfect for indulging during the monsoon

As the tea capital of the state, nearly every tapri in Pune serves exceptional tea

Ganesh Bhel is renowned for its flavorful and satisfying chats, ensuring every customer enjoys a delightful culinary experience