PHOTOS: Top 10 Places in Pune for Monsoon Special Dishes

Kandabhaji, Vadapav, and Chai at Roadside Stalls near Khadakwasla
Good Luck Cafe: Known for its Bun Maska and Irani Chai, perfect for a rainy day
Garden Vada Pav: Oldest and famous Vada Pav outlet in Pune's Camp area lives up to its renowned taste and quality
Vaishali on FC Road Famous for its South Indian dishes like Masala Dosa and Filter Coffee
A classic bakery known for its cakes, pastries, and hot beverages
Vohuman Cafe: Another outlet known for its Bun Maska, Mutton Cutlet
Katakirr Misal - Famous for its spicy Misal Pav and Batata Vada
Le Plaisir - Offers a variety of French pastries and desserts, perfect for indulging during the monsoon
As the tea capital of the state, nearly every tapri in Pune serves exceptional tea
Ganesh Bhel is renowned for its flavorful and satisfying chats, ensuring every customer enjoys a delightful culinary experience