Pune News: 66-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Crane On Karve Road While Heading To Work On Bicycle (PHOTOS) | Sourced

While the Pune Porsche crash case is grabbing headlines nationwide, another shocking accident occurred on Karve Road in the city on Saturday morning.

According to information received, a 66-year-old labourer, who was heading to work on a bicycle, was crushed to death by a crane. The deceased has been identified as Devali (66), a resident of Kothrud. He is reported to be a daily wage labourer and was heading towards Deccan through Karve Road on his bicycle.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Vipin Hasbanis, Senior Police Inspector at Deccan Police Station, said, "The accident took place in the morning near Sonal Hall on Karve Road. Around 10am, Devali was passing behind the crane. Unfortunately, crane driver Salim Ali didn't see behind, and the crane's back end mounted over him. The cyclist died on the spot. We have sent the body to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy."

"The accused crane driver has been booked. After getting the deceased's medical report, we will register an FIR against the driver," Hasbanis added.

Currently, footpath and cycle path construction is underway on Karve Road. This has narrowed the road for traffic, and the number of vehicles is high during morning and evening hours. It is becoming increasingly difficult to ride a bicycle on the road when cars are coming fast from the flyover.