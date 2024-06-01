 VIDEO: Suspicious Bag Triggers Bomb Scare At Pune's Iconic Shaniwar Wada
VIDEO: Suspicious Bag Triggers Bomb Scare At Pune's Iconic Shaniwar Wada

A bomb disposal squad rushed to the site and is currently checking the bag

Saturday, June 01, 2024
Video Screengrab

Shaniwar Wada, the iconic 18th-century monument in Pune, was evacuated on Saturday morning after a suspicious bag triggered a bomb scare. A bomb disposal squad rushed to the site and is currently checking the bag.

Watch Video:

Shaniwar Wada celebrated its 292nd anniversary on January 22 this year. Its construction was completed on January 22, 1732, just two years after Peshwa Bajirao I initiated its conception. Reportedly, ₹16,120 was spent on its construction. Unfortunately, Shaniwar Wada experienced several fires between 1791 and 1828, with the major one occurring in 1828, leaving only the outer walls of the historical monument remaining.

Today, it stands as a popular tourist spot, and ongoing efforts are being made to restore its historical grandeur.

