Pune News: Police Patil's Minor Daughter Kills One While Driving Truck In Shirur |

In a tragic incident reminiscent of the Porsche crash, a police patil's minor daughter has caused the death of one person and injured another while driving a truck in Pune's Shirur taluka.

According to a report on the Marathi news website Lokmat, police patil Santosh Lende allowed his minor daughter to drive a pickup truck on the Vadgaon Bande-Aranagaon road in Shirur taluka. Lende was sitting beside his minor daughter as she drove. Two-wheeler riders Mahendra Raosaheb Bande and Arun Vitthal Memane were travelling to Nhavare village on this road. However, the truck collided with the two-wheeler, causing both riders to fall. Arun Memane became trapped under the truck's rear wheel and was dragged approximately 30 feet by the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the other rider sustained serious injuries.

Following the accident, the police patil and his minor daughter fled the scene. A complaint has been filed against him for causing death. Satish Vitthal Memane, the brother of the deceased youth, lodged a complaint with the Shikrapur police. Local citizens and relatives rushed both victims to the hospital, but Memane was pronounced dead upon arrival by the doctors.

This incident has evoked memories of the Kalyani Nagar incident, in which a minor driving a Porsche allegedly killed two IT engineers.