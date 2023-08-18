Pune News: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Clash Between 2 Groups In Wanwadi

Representative image

Pune: A deeply distressing incident unfolded in Syed Nagar, Wanwadi, Pune, where a young man lost his life in a clash between two groups stemming from a family dispute. The unsettling event transpired on Thursday evening at approximately 8:30 PM, causing widespread panic among the local residents during the bustling hours. The incident, captured on camera, also left two individuals injured.

The victim of this tragic incident has been identified as Azim Shaikh, known as Antya, aged 35. According to available information, the unfortunate series of events began on August 16, when Rehan Khan, also known as Nannu, entered Gali No. 21 for purchasing vegetables. Here, a heated argument ensued between Rehan and Aamir Khan, escalating when Aamir called his friends for reinforcement. In response, Rehan contacted Altaf Wazir Sheikh.

Fatal Clash Between 2 Groups Claimed 1 Life and Injured 2 Others

The culmination of these tensions took place on the night of August 17. Around 8:30 PM, Sadiq Welder attempted to mediate the dispute, inviting Wazir Shaikh and others to his garage at Gali No. 3 Ghulam Ali Nagar for resolution. However, instead of reaching a peaceful accord, the conflict escalated once again, leading to a violent clash between the rival groups. Tragically, Azim Shaikh lost his life in the midst of this confrontation, and two others sustained injuries.

Shockingly, the city witnessed yet another horrifying incident, occurring near Mangala Talkies in Shivajinagar around 1 AM on Tuesday. A group of 10 to 12 assailants brutally attacked a young man, claiming his life. Less than 24 hours later, the tragedy struck again as Azim Shaikh was fatally assaulted in a crowded area of Wanwadi. This succession of incidents raises serious concerns about law and order.

