Pune: New Holland Agriculture launches mobile medical dispensary in city, surrounding villages

Pune: New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, has launched a mobile medical dispensary (MMD) in Pune and surrounding villages as a part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The dispensary will provide basic healthcare services to people in need within a 35-40 kilometer radius of Pune. Through this initiative, the brand aims to provide benefits to over 15,000 individuals each year.

𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁-𝗼𝗳-𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀

Operated by Medihelp Foundation, the MMD will offer point-of-care diagnostics, including blood glucose testing. Screening for hypertension and diabetes are also part of the offering. Follow-up checks will be given on a fortnightly basis. Additionally, the MMD will also provide medical care, with patient referrals as needed.

𝗗𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘆

Kavita Sah, New Holland India CSR Lead, said, “Through this initiative, we are dedicated to providing basic healthcare services to the people in need. We hope to make a positive impact on their lives and contribute to the overall wellbeing of these communities.”

𝗠𝗠𝗗 𝘁𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝟮𝟬 𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆

The mobile dispensary will have a doctor and a paramedic. The MMD is expected to visit over 20 villages in the region, including Vashire, Tardewadi, Bharate Wadi, Kadlak Wadi, Ganesh Wadi, Deshmukh, Karvande Wadi, among others. The initiative is an extension of New Holland Agriculture's mobile ambulance project on wheels, which has been operational in 15 villages around Greater Noida since 2016, treating over 16,000 beneficiaries every year.