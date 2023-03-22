WATCH: Several disciples of Osho Rajneesh wearing 'malas' barge into his Pune ashram; 1 detained | Screengrab

A day after they were allowed to enter Osho Rajneesh's Pune ashram for a day, several of his followers wearing 'sanyas malas' on Wednesday forced their into his ashram in protest against the purported plans by the management to sell the Ashram land.

As per the information hared by Pune Police, more than 250 followers forced their way into the Osho International Meditation Centre (OIMC), situated in the Koregaon Park area on Wednesday.

The cops lathi-charged the protesting followers. The video of the same have gone viral on social media. However, Pune Police said, they lathi-charged and detained a man who became "violent" and tried to attack police personnel.

A day earlier, the Ashram management had allowed those followers wearing the `sanyas mala' to enter the premises for a day in view of the law and order situation on the occasion to mark the 70th enlightenment day of Osho.

Maa Amrit Sadhana, the spokesperson and one of the trustees of OIF, on Tuesday, said the entry was allowed in view of maintaining the law and order. However, this rule was only there for Tuesday.

"To respect the law and order and to support the police, the management allowed them on the premises with 'malas' only for today (Tuesday) but from tomorrow (Wednesday), the usual rules will apply," she had said.

Man detained by Pune Police

Outside the Ashram, police detained a man after he became "violent" and tried to attack police personnel.

The man was not a part of the group of protesters but he became aggressive after the followers forcefully entered the Ashram premises, a police officer said.

After our intervention on Tuesday, the followers were allowed to enter the Ashram campus with 'malas' but today these followers forcefully entered inside. A man, who is not a part of the followers' group, became unruly and violent and tried to manhandle police personnel forcing the police to use force to evict him from the spot," said Smartana Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II).

'Mala' not allowed inside the Ashram

Swami Chaitanya Keerti, one of the protesters, claimed the Ashram management had on Tuesday allowed the followers wearing 'malas' to enter the premises but restricted them on Wednesday.

A group of disciples of Osho Rajneesh is at loggerheads with the OIF management over the wearing of the 'mala' inside the Ashram.

The OIF management also claimed that Rajneesh had dropped the mala "long before leaving the body".

"During the commotion, a man who is said to be an Indian-origin US citizen who had not received 'diksha' (initiation) might have said something out of aggression and was whisked away by police," he said, adding that the followers do not know the man.