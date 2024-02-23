Pune: New Forensic Lab Proposed For Zoological Survey Of India's Western Regional Centre In City | File Photo

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) is set to bolster its research capabilities with a proposed forensic lab at its Western Regional Centre (WRC) in Pune. This initiative marks a significant stride in faunal diversity research and conservation efforts.



Established in 1959, the WRC has been at the forefront of documenting and studying the rich fauna of the region for over six decades. Covering Maharashtra, Goa, parts of Gujarat and Karnataka, and Union Territories, the centre has documented over 30,000 species of fauna.



With expertise spanning various animal taxa, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and more, the WRC has been pivotal in discovering new species. Notably, 100 new species of animals have been uncovered solely by scientists at the Pune centre.

Moreover, the centre has played a vital role in DNA barcoding, generating sequences for animals from the Western Ghats and Deccan region. This has facilitated identification and advisory services, aiding enforcement agencies in wildlife conservation efforts.



In addition to research, the WRC is committed to education and outreach. Various training programs and initiatives like the "ANUSANDHAN" summer camp for school students have been organized to promote awareness and understanding of biodiversity.



Collaborations with academic institutions like Sivaji University, Kolhapur, and Fergusson College, Pune, further enhance research endeavors. Additionally, affiliations with Savitribai Phule Pune University support doctoral work conducted jointly by the institutions.



Looking ahead, the establishment of the Western Ghat Faunal Repository and the proposed Wildlife Forensic Laboratory underscore the WRC's commitment to advancing scientific research and conservation efforts. These initiatives, under consideration by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, signify a promising future for faunal research in the region.