Pune: New Cardio Pulmonary Rehabilitation centre comes up at AICTS

Lieutenant General AK Singh, Army Commander of Southern Command, inaugurated a Cardio Pulmonary Rehabilitation centre at the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) in Pune on Thursday.

The facility is the first of its kind in Armed Forces Medical College (AFMS) hospitals which offers a medically supervised holistic Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program for patients with heart and lung diseases. A treatment program is also tailored to the individual needs of the patient. Therefore, exercise, meditation, and yoga have been included to improve the overall quality of life of such individuals, as well as build endurance.

Multidisciplinary team to help patients

A multidisciplinary holistic healthcare team consisting of physiotherapists, dietitians, yoga teachers, doctors and nurses is involved in these treatments for patients recovering from heart or lung surgery.

The team will help treat these patients with various heart and/or lung disorders. Patients with lung and heart disease suffer from the mental burden of their disease even after treatment and they need holistic care to come back to normal. Such rehabilitation programs are crucial for their recovery. On this occasion, the officers visited the 'Virtual Reality Lab'. This is the first time such a laboratory has been set up in an army medical institution.

AICTS

Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune is a 600 bedded super speciality hospital of the Indian Armed Forces. It is one of the oldest centres of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery in India. The hospital was established in 1945 as Indo British General Hospital at Aundh in Pune. It was raised after the Second World War, as a hospital for Pulmonary Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases.

