Pune: Nearly 80,000 Citizens Benefited From Maharashtra CM Relief Fund’s Ganeshotsav Health Campaign | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund organised a health check-up campaign throughout Ganeshotsav in Pune. In the 10-day campaign, a total of 79,934 residents got themselves treated. A total of 1182 camps were conducted throughout the district. In this campaign, 2,879 blood bags were also collected.

The initiative’s idea was conceived by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while the campaign was conducted under the guidance of Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi. This campaign was a collaborative effort between the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the Charitable Hospital Aid Cell in Pune, and various public Ganesh mandals. The campaign was successfully implemented across the entire Pune district from August 27.

Numerous public Ganesh mandals in the Pune district are known for organising social, cultural, educational, and sports activities. In addition to these, this health campaign organised medical camps in various public Ganesh mandals with the help of primary health centres, sub-centres, municipal councils, and municipal corporations in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other talukas.

Dr Mansingh Sabale, who looked after the health campaign on behalf of the CM Relief Fund, said that this campaign provided free health services. It included screening for eye diseases, heart diseases, and diabetes; cancer screenings for men and women; general check-ups; blood tests; all disease diagnostics; blood donation drives; and medical guidance and instructions. Additionally, patients were also provided with Ayushman Bharat cards. Government health services, various MJPJAY, CMRF, and charitable hospitals, healthcare workers, social organisations, and Ganesh mandals in the district participated in this campaign, and many citizens benefited from it.

In this health campaign, the numbers were recorded during Ganeshotsav:

Total Camps – 1,182

Total Patients Treated – 79,934

Number of Patients Referred – 2,160

Male Patients – 36,088

Female Patients – 32,857

Underage Boys – 6,003

Underage Girls – 4,986

Blood Bags Collected – 2,879