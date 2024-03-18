Pune: NCP(SP) Protests Alleged Bargain Sale Of ₹10,000 Crore Aarey Dairy Land |

Alleging that the state government is about to sell the 16-acre land of Aarey Milk Dairy at Wakadewadi in the city, worth ₹10,000 crore, at a bargain price, the NCP(SP), staged a strong protest in front of Aarey Milk Dairy on Monday in Pune.

Present on this occasion were Pune city president of the NCP Prashant Jagtap, Uday Mahale, Ganesh Nalavde, Raju Sane, Rameez Syed, Rohan Pygude, Prasad Gawde, Ashatai Sane, Kishore Kamble, Swapnil Joshi, Dilshad Atar, Hemant Badhe, and a large number of city office beaerers and activists.

Prashant Jagtap stated that the visionary leader, Yashwantrao Chavan, established government institutions, including Aarey Dairy at Wakadewadi, to secure the future of Maharashtra.

"The dairy was intended to provide a market for milk-producing farmers and to supply healthy milk to the people of Maharashtra, including Pune. However, the Aarey Dudh Sangh later fell into ruin due to the formation of separate dairies by political leaders. Now, the Shinde-Pawar-Fadnavis government is accused of selling government land at a strategic location in Wakadewadi at a bargain price," he said.

"The plan to sell 16 acres of Aarey Dairy's land has been proposed by this tripartite government," he added.

Jagtap emphasised that this land belongs to the people of Pune and questioned why such valuable land worth ₹10,000 crore is being sold for less than ₹400 crore. He alleged that this move is a government-sanctioned robbery against the common people of Pune.