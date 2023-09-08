 Pune: National Seminar On Water Conservation, Energy, And Food Security To Address Critical Issues


Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
In collaboration with Lambda Alpha International (USA) and MIT World Peace University, is set to host a National Seminar on water conservation, energy and food security. The conference is scheduled for September 9 at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium in Kothrud, Pune, India, starting at 10 am.

The event's inauguration will be led by the retired Chairman of the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority, Dr Sanjay Chahande. It aims to address critical issues related to water, energy, and food security, including the groundwater crisis in industries, sustainable energy solutions, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

This conference will gather experts, including consultants, economists, architects, industry professionals, and academics, all of whom are deeply engaged in the water, food, and solar sectors across India. The agenda includes discussions on global and local guidelines, sustainable groundwater management, and the future of bioenergy in India.

